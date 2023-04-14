I'm now a die-hard fan of Davido's; even his footsteps is music to me - Asantewaa

Asantewaa

Asantewaa, Ghana’s social media sensation, has said that she has become a “die-hard fan” of Nigerian Davido.

She indicated that she has so much love for the Afrobeats star that she considers his footfalls as music.



She said this on Ayekoo Ayekoo, Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-morning show, hosted by Nana Romeo, Thursday, April 13, 2023.



Last week, the TikTok star recalled, “people were roasting me on the internet for promoting Davido’s music.”



She said she was accused of favouritism and chided for sidelining her compatriot “Stonebwoy’s upcoming album” to rather concentrate on Davido’s latest music.



Meanwhile, Asantewaa said, “it is here [in this country] that last year [around] this time, I was doing my utmost best to support Ghana music but these same people [Ghanaians] told me that it was not needed and they had not asked me to.”

She intimated minding her business, hence.



That notwithstanding, “I enjoy good music,” she noted, adding: “And I won’t lie about the fact that now I’m a die-hard fan of Davido’s.”



“Davido was about to release,” she continued. “I hadn’t heard the music but…”



Asantewaa, touting the Nigerian superstar’s talent, said: “If he comes to walk in this studio, we’ll listen to the sound of his footsteps.”



She stressed that she “plainly enjoys good music.”

Contrary to “people saying Davido has paid me, our management teams have not interacted,” she said.



Due to unexplained “personal reasons” and also because artistes “don’t have money” to afford her marketing services, Asantewaa told Nana Romeo she has put a total stop to promoting music on her social media as she famously did in the past.



"Even if you give us GHS10 billion, we [her team] still won't do it," she stressed, admitting that her "colleagues still do it; Wesley and co, but I have stopped."



Henceforth, the actress expatiated, should one see her playing a song on her socials, it will simply be for recreational purposes and just because she enjoys good music.