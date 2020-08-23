Entertainment

I’m obsessed with Efia Odo, I want to have 2 kids with her – Popular atheist

Avram Ben Moshe, a popular social media atheist has expressed that he will not hesitate to take Efia Odo as a wife if the opportunity presents itself.

Moshe of Common Sense Family taking his turn on ‘30 Questions’ – a segment on Angel FM’s Angel Drive Time show – hurriedly mentioned the socialite when asked which celebrity he would love to marry.



“You won’t even wait for me to land?” exclaimed host Quophi Okyeame who seemed shocked at Moshe’s reaction.



“She’s very pretty,” said Moshe. “Considering how pretty she is and the fact that I have nine children, I’d have had two children with her.”

Asked what likes about Efia Odo, the atheist responded, “she is candid, she’s not a hypocrite, she keeps it real, and she’s a member of my church. I really like her.”





