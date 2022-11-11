0
I'm off Twitter, no new account will be created: Medikal

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Rapper Medikal has said categorically that he is off social media App Twitter and he will not be creating a new account.

He disclosed this in what appears to be a Snapchat correspondence with social media notable Kalyjay.

Earlier this week, the Medikal, alias MDK's verified (blue tick) Twitter account of 320,000 followers was suspended.

The specific reason is not known but it was observed that the 'Stubborn Academy' hitmaker prior to his suspension changed his account name to 'Mr President' and tweeted a picture of Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the caption: #NewProfilePic.

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, the new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced via a tweet that "going forward" impersonation would not be tolerated on the App.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” he said.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning,” he added and revealed: “This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.”

The richest person in the world, the South African billionaire also warned: “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.”

Twitter recently announced it will be charging users a fee of $US7.99 per month to have the verification icon, aka blue tick.

The move is apparently meant to shore up the social media giant's flagging revenue generation.

