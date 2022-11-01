'I'm on the way to recovery' - Bernard Avle on return to radio

Bernard Avle

In August 2022, Citi FM presenter and General Manager, Bernard Avle was hit with the news of his wife's death.

There was an outpouring of condolence and love for him and his family over the loss of Justin, who he had serially celebrated as an anchor in his life.



Avle went off-air in the wake of the death, which time off was to allow him to grieve and observe the funeral and burial of his wife.



Social media platforms on Monday, October 31, got a buzz in the morning when Bernard Avle's voice returned to the airwaves.



He wasn't in to host the show that brought him the name and led him to become a one-time journalist of the year, he was on as a guest - a special one if you like.



Explaining his mission on-air, Bernard Avle said: "To cope with the system, Charley I am fine, I’m fine. I have been through a lot, as you know, in August I lost my wife and it’s been a very tough time and I am on the road to recovery."

"I think part of the prescription is to do you need to do things that make you happy," he told co-panelists.



See some social media users 'celebrating' the return





Bernard Avle is back on radio.



He made an appearance on Citi FM's Breakfast Show on Monday, October 31.



Bernard is heard saying;"I'm fine, I've been through a lot." pic.twitter.com/q5SiY289HB — #FIESTATV (@fiesta_intl) October 31, 2022

This guy seated by me in a car is expressing some form of joy with reading news of Bernard Avle’s return on Facebook.



Ghanaians have shown love and I’m eternally happy Bernard is at the receiving end of it.



Good works speak! @benkoku ???? — Lions den (@DDashazz) October 31, 2022

So refreshing! Welcome once again Bernard Avle❤ https://t.co/MGacr7PwSh — Asante-Akyem Thomas Shelby???? (@AirdemT) October 31, 2022

The voice of reasoning; Bernard Avle is back! May the Lord keep you & strengthen you through & through @benkoku. The marathon continues???? #CitiCBS — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????? (@OleleSalvador) October 31, 2022

Welcome back great man Bernard Avle. @benkoku ???????????????? — #MrCaveMan #GenerationalThinker (@KobbyKyei_) October 31, 2022

Bernard Avle is back ????????????



Anyone who can, kindly let him know some of us don’t know him personally but he is constantly in our prayers #CitiCBS — Mz Diamond (@jxkolme_diamond) October 31, 2022

Dear @benkoku, Ghana loves and appreciates you. pic.twitter.com/HqR2Qxg1Ck — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) October 31, 2022

Glad to hear @benkoku back on the radio for #CitiCBS. Strength and grace to you, big brother — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) October 31, 2022

