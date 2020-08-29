Entertainment

I’m paid over 55,000 monthly – Afia Schwarzenegger blasts critics

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Female comedian and influencer Afia Shwarzenegger, has descended heavily on people saying she got her G-Wagon because she endorsed the Free SHS by the ruling party.

Afia Shwarzenegger who had NDC traits, all of a sudden became a supporter of the NPP and the Free SHS program and commended the government for the policy and campaigned for the NPP in a video.



Yesterday, the influencer shared a photo where she had posed beside a customized G-Wagon, with her name which got social media talking.



After this photo hit the net, many started assuming she acquired the car because of her endorsement of the Free SHS by the party in power, the NPP.



Afia Shwarzenegger in a new video, has replied all those saying such things, telling them her boss pays her over ‘55,000’ though she didn’t mention the currency.

She went ahead to dare anyone who claimed he or she has evidence or anything proving that she got her G-Wagon because of her endorsement, and she will reward that person $10,000.



Watch video below;





