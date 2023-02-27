I'm pleading with 3Music to nominate just me under New Artist category - DJ Azonto

Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Multiple award winning Amapiano King, Mark Kwesi Arthur popularly known as DJ Azonto has pleaded with the 3Music team, asking them to nominate him with no competitor under the 'New Artist Of The Year' category.

According to DJ Azonto, per his work input, he doesn't see any competition in regards to the new artists under the year review



The Amapiano king in an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom FM said, "I haven't had a two-day rest since last year because of how promoters keep booking me, I perform not less than 5 times every week in different towns and cities. Last year I headlined all the regional festivals, for parties, weddings and concerts, I can't count.



"Not forgetting the numerous awards including the Ghana DJs Awards so I can confidently say I'm doing extra than many. My humble plea to 3Music, they should nominate only DJ Azonto under the New 'Artist Of The Year' category if possible."



He further went ahead to tell Andy how he thinks his 'Kaba & Skirt' brand has also helped in marketing strategy.

DJ Azonto is currently on a media tour promoting his latest single titled 'WKHKYD'.



The 'Fa No Fom' hitmaker on this new tune serenades music lovers with some captivating lyrical vibes and some catchy phrases of the new social media term 'Wokoho Koyeeden'.



He talks about the recent happenings in the entertainment industry involving Abeiku Santana, Great Ampong, Daddy Lumba and more.