I’m proud Beyonce looks just like me – Wendy Shay

Songstress Wendy Shay

Songestress Wendy Shay has said she proud that American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actress Beyonce looks just like her.

According to her, when she saw Shatta Wale’s photo he took with Beyonce, she thought she was the one.



Wendy Shay said if she had not take a closer look at the photo, she would have concluded that she was the one in the photo with Shatta Wale, something that makes her proud.



The singer signed onto Ruff Town Records said “when I saw the photo of Shatta Wale and Beyonce, I thought I was the one. But on a second look, I realized she looks like me rather. Then I said to myself am I going mad? Then I said she rather looks like me”.

She said the bond between her and Shatta Wale will grow stronger even after his feature with Beyonce.





