I ‘m proud of my father – Addi Self praises Shatta Wale

Addi Self and Shatta Wale

Former SM member Addi Self has said he is proud of Shatta Wale whom he calls a father for his “Already “collaboration with American singer Beyonce.

“I am very proud of it because you know I’m his son. No, matter what, I’m his son and am very proud of him”, Addi Self said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He revealed that, though they knew about Shatta Wale’s video with Beyonce earlier before, the militant “kept it a secret to make it blow its own trumpet because they knew it was going to be bigger”.



Self-acclaimed Dancehall king Shatta Wale broke up with his Militants earlier this year.



According to him, he sacked the Militants made up of Joint 77, Natty Lee, Addi Self and Captan – because they are lazy, talentless, bad investment and can’t write good songs.



Shatta Wale has however blamed Addi Self of ganging up with the rest of the Militant against him.

He also described his Militants as ungrateful beings.



But Addi Self speaking on Kumasi based Agyenkwa FM revealed that, though he and his boss have parted ways, he still have the love for him and would throw his support for Shatta Wale on any other day.



Addi Self further indicated that, he and the SM Boss are still in good relationship though he is no more with him adding that, he is just trying to be a man of himself.



Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah weeks ago was the top trends after his works with international singer Beyonce went viral and received millions of view on all social media platforms.

