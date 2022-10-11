1
I'm proud of my sweetheart - Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Rebecca Akufo Addo 3red.png First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Nana Addo

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, in her 24 years of marriage to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current president of Ghana, has always had the back of her sweetheart.

Ghana's First Lady on Tuesday morning took to her official social media pages to express her profound love to her husband for always making their family proud through his work and achievements.

The president on October 10 was honoured with a doctorate degree from Sorbonne University based in Paris, France.

The honorary doctorate from the prestigious European University was handed over to Nana Addo in the presence of his wife, Rebecca, who graced the ceremony wearing a custom-made dress.

Her heartfelt message reads: "Congratulations sweetheart on your honorary doctorate from The University of Sorbonne, in Paris, an honour previously bestowed on the likes of Pablo Picasso, Kofi Annan, Amartya Sen and Nelson Mandela. I am proud of you."

In photos published by the First Lady, she was caught up in a public display of affection with her husband, who was beaming with smiles.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
