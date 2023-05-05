I’m proud to be part of artistes reviving the Highlife genre – Epixode

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Epixode

After people loved and grooved to his ‘Atia’ hit song, Epixode has followed it up with another breathtaking Highlife song titled ‘O’bra’.

Epixode has disclosed that he is happy to be part of other artistes who are trying to revive Highlife music in Ghana.



He posited in an interview with Amansan Krakye, “I’m happy to be called the Highlife reviver and I’ll gladly accept the accolade, at least I’m part of not me alone but I feel like there are other artistes who are trying their best to make sure people enjoy Highlife.



“People will gain back the love for Highlife that we came to meet in the music scene because I feel that afrobeat has dominated so we sometimes feel that when you drop a Highlife song the DJs won’t play. Maybe we feel people might not like it because of the vibrant of afrobeat but I’m happy that as I did this it will actually push other artistes to drop Highlife songs.

He however encouraged his colleagues who find themselves on a similar path.



“If we are many in the game it will make people recognize us and then definitely we’re also going to take over the industry soon,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com