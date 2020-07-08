Entertainment

‘I’m ready to be an ordained Pastor at God’s own time’ - Joe Mettle

Multiple award-winning gospel artiste Joe Mettle has expressed interest in being an ordained pastor if it is the will of God.

The musician says he will not hesitate to be called an ordained man of God but will not rush it.



He believes that decision is a spiritual one that requires a lot of prayers and direction from God.



Joe Mettle told Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he is already doing God’s work but the difference is that he has not been ordained.

But he stressed, he will never say no when God directs him to take up his work as an ordained pastor.



Meanwhile, he has called for restructuring, of the Copyrights Office to ensure musicians get the best from their work.

