‘I’m ready to come and marry your mother’ – Funny Face tells daughters

Funny Face with his baby mama and children

Funny Face, a popular Comedian and Musician, has indicated that after what he suffered under the hands of Ghana Police, he is ever ready to marry his Baby Mama, Vanessa and bring his daughters from Kumasi to come and live with him.

In a post on his Instagram timeline, the Comedian wrote under the picture of his Baby Mama and children that he had to lose everything he had to see the gold and diamond that Jehovah gave him.



He said, “Daddy had to sleep in a police cell to know how empty he is without you girls and your mother...I have to come to a point of my breath seizing almost at da point (sic) of death to know what a beautiful family JEHOVAH has giving me...I have to come close of losing my mind (sic) and be taking to da Psychiatric (sic) for your mother to bring you girls to see me to gain my sanity...especially KIMBERLYN… Daddy had not seen u before (sic) until I almost lost my mind... but when I held you that day... and u looked at me and smile girl... all da anger in me, every pain in me, vanished into thin air... (sic) and I was ever ready to lay my life down for you girls again .. how long are we humans living on dis earth for me not to give you girls a better start to life (sic)... I can live in tatters, hustle and clean gutters to make sure u girls get da best of everything (sic)...am ready to come marry your mother and bring you, girls, home...ever ready to sacrifice everything for your happiness.”



Funny Face added that whatever he has been through has actually made him the perfect Dad for his family.



“I want you girls to look back and say what a father we had someday when am no more... A father who is and ever ready to sacrifice everything for our happiness...oh yes! Daddy will be coming to KUMASI now “KUMERICA “soon! And trust me it’s gonna be beautiful...MUMMY will tell you girls... DADDY is a warrior... DADDY is a fighter... HE never gives up no matter what! Ready to do dis for u girls and your Mother!! I LOVE YOU VANNESSA...now just like a diamond... DADDY have to go through all dis brutality almost losing my life...to become “DA PERFECT DAD “for you girls,” he stressed.



Background



The Ofankor Circuit Court presided over by Ebenezer Osei Darko ordered the Ghana Police to send Funny Face to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital explaining that he does not sound normal.

The judge said Funny Face may be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression.



The comedian was arrested by the police in Kasoa for unlawfully discharging a firearm at a drinking pub.



The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong said that someone had reported Funny Face for causing a disturbance in a bar.



She stated that their investigations revealed the actor, born Benson Oduro Boateng, had gone to the bar where a misunderstanding ensued between him and the owner.



Although the two were separated, Funny Face went home, returned with a gun and fired warning shots.



The judge during proceedings noticed some incoherence in Funny Face’s account of events and asked if the actor was of sound mind.

Funny Face claimed that the slaps he had taken during his arrest affected him, so he had some mental challenges.



The judge then asked the police to take him to the hospital and seize his gun.



He also ruled that Funny Face should not be allowed to drive for two weeks.



