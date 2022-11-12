I’m ready to mingle with Ghanaian men - US-based artiste

Ghanaian artiste born in the US, Aakosya has stated that she is single and ready to date Ghanaian men, however, only if they ‘approach correctly.’

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, the Afro RnB artiste mentioned that she is currently ready for a relationship and does not mind dating a Ghanaian man.



“I am single. I wouldn’t lie about that, and I’ve been to Ghana six times, but my focus was the job. If boys are around, they must approach correctly.”



Currently promoting her new single, Aakosya commended high-life artiste, Bisa K’dei for his smooth voice and delivery on her new song ‘Wetin Ghel do.’ Aakosya mentioned that he loved Bisa K’dei’s voice and was convinced that he was perfect for the remix.

“I love him (Bisa K’dei). From when I heard his voice, I was like I have to do a song with him. It’s too smooth. His voice is too smooth. I was just like he’s the perfect person for this song. He got on it, and he killed it. Shouts to him for working it out it. I appreciate it,” she said.



Akosua Afriyie, as she is privately known indicated that her genre is “Afro RnB. I still have the culture of being in America, and I started with the RnB kind of swag. So I want to bring that to the Afro side of it. We have people maneuvering it, but I feel like my style is different.”



