I'm ready to take the coronavirus vaccine after Akufo-Addo - MzVee

Dancehall musician MzVee

Government of Ghana has finally taken delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India. The vaccines were received at the airport by a delegation led by Minister-designate for Health.

Presidential Advisor on Health recently gave a clear indication that the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the first Ghanaian to receive the jab of the COVID-19 vaccines.



Speaking about the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ghana via the Kastle Drive show with Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, MzVee said she’s definitely ready to take the jab if she is asked to do so.



She told the host “Oh as for the Covid-19 vaccine I think it is better to take it than to stay and not be armed and probably get the virus and I don’t know what would even happen.”

“So the Covid-19 vaccine if we are asked to take it I would definitely take it,” MzVee disclosed



Prof. Gordon Akanzuwine Awandare, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana has suggested to the government to adopt an “aggressive” campaign plan to wipe out misconceptions about the Covid-19 vaccine.