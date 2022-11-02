I'm ready to tell the court how Bullgod and his men planned Fenick's murder - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Bullgod

Shatta Wale has alleged that his former manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known chiefly as Bullgod together with his (latter) men planned the murder of one Fenick.

His latest revelations have once again resurrected the murder case of Fennec Okyere, the late manager of rapper Kwaw Kese, who met his untimely death on Thursday, March 13, 2014, when some unknown assailants broke into his residence and shot him dead.



Eight years after the incident, Fennec's murder remains unsolved.



Bullgod who was arrested in connection with Fennec's death was acquitted and discharged in February 2018.



On November 2, 2022, Shatta Wale who once worked with Bullgod said in a Facebook post that the artiste manager planned the death of one 'Fenick'.



"Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready. This Akuffo Addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time !!!" read the post sighted by GhanaWeb.

Shatta Wale's claim comes after Bullgod leaked the list of collaborations on the Dancehall musician's Gift Of God album, Wednesday morning.



Shatta Wale has a song with American singer, and songwriter, John Legend, Dancehall greats, Vybz Kartel and Popcaan as well as Stefflon Don, this is according to Bullgod.



The relationship between Shatta Wale and Bullgod, formerly known as Bulldog, has not been cordial in the last couple of months. The artiste manager disclosed he was no longer working with the Dancehall musician. Since that statement was made, the two have been at each other's throat via social media posts.









