I'm retiring from comedy, I'm tired - DKB

Ghanaian comedian, DKB

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known in the showbiz industry as DKB, has announced his retirement from the comedian industry.

According to DKB, he has had enough of the bad press and insults people have been raining on him because he chose to be a comedian.



He has often been on the wrong side of social media users particularly those on the microblogging site Twitter. The recent attacks on BKB came when he twitted some foul words at actress Efia Edo on Twitter.



"I'm RETIRING from comedy. I'm tired. Enough of negativity & disrespect, I didn't kill anyone, I just make people laugh, so why the insults in return?



"My mental health is important to me. So-called fans also don't show love publicly. I've lifted Ghana comedy, done my part," he wrote on his Twitter wall.





