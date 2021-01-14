I’m rich but I don’t brag - Ogidi Brown

Ghanaian musician and artiste manager, Ogidi Brown has admitted that he is a rich man who doesn't like bragging.

During an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the CEO of OGB Music revealed he has built 4 apartments in Accra.



He said he had his siblings in mind when building these apartments.



The apartments -a two-bedroom and hall each, according to him, will serve as a shelter to his siblings when the need arises.



Ogidi Brown indicated that he doesn’t see the need to brag about how rich he is.



Apart from the music business, Ogidi Brown disclosed that he deals in building decorative materials through the Ogidi Brown Enterprise.

He boasted that his company has quality ceramic tiles from Italy, China, and other places.



According to him, the King marble brand for ceiling, wall panel, woodwork furnishings and others is the best on the market and OGB Enterprise is the only distributor in Ghana now.



He further revealed how the king marble can protect properties against fire outbreaks.



Watch the full interview below



