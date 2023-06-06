0
'I'm scared for him' - Concerns as Portable welcomes 5th child with 4th baby mama, actress

Protable Welcomes Baby Nigerian musician and baby mama

Tue, 6 Jun 2023

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, also known as Portable Zazu has welcomed a newborn boy with his most recent baby mama, Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, commonly known as Ashabi.

The actress posted the happy information on her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 6, and included a citation for the Zazu crooner.

She also posted adorable images of their infant son, Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan, as well as an image of herself flaunting her growing baby bulge.

Many people have expressed worries for the singer as they struggle to understand how the musician could have his fifth child with his fourth baby mama.

Others have suggested that Portable perform a DNA test to establish the paternity of the kids because they think he might not be the father of some of them.

A post shared by akinyanju omobolarinde (@ashabi_simple)

Source: www.mynigeria.com
