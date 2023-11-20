I'm scared of friendships - Babs Direction

Music video director, Babs Direction

Ghanaian music video director, Babs Direction, has opened up about his fear of friendships and how they can turn sour.

He said that he is always scared of friends who can betray him and expose his secrets due to some misunderstanding.



Expressing this on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, November 19, Babd Direction did not mention any specific incident or person that triggered his fear but indicated that he seems to have some trust issues when it comes to friends.



“I'm always scared of friendships because the same friends can later air their dirty laundry and reveal all they know about themselves due to some stupid misunderstanding,” he posted.



His post relates to similar sentiments from other public personalities, including media personality, Stacy Amoateng, who has been vocal about keeping trustworthy friends who know how to keep secrets in case of falling out.



Babs Direction, whose real name is Awudu Musa, is known for directing videos for some of the biggest artists in Ghana, such as Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Darkovibes.



ID/BB





