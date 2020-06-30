Music

I'm shooting video for all the 7 songs on my 'Vibration on Riddims' EP - Rootikal Swagger reveals

Ghanaian musician, Rootikal Swagger has disclosed the plans he has for his recently released EP, Vibration On Riddims.

According to the "Me Nko Me Da" singer, he would push all the songs on the Vibration On Riddims EP and also shoot videos for all the 7 songs on the EP.



Rootikal Swagger speaking in an interview on One FM Ghana with host Nana Kesse said,



"I’m looking forward to dropping a lot more music videos as I have been doing for all my songs since I became a professional artist. The plan is to drop video for the 7 songs on the Vibration On Riddims EP which my team and I have started shooting."



"I have been doing a lot of work trying to push myself as a musician and putting things in order during this period of novel Covid-19 pandemic.” He added.



Rootikal Swagger again thanked God for this life thus far.

"I give thanks to God for bringing me this far. Through the period, I was dealing with financial issues and making sure I chased my dreams. I give thanks to God for keeping us alive and blessing our path.” He said.



Rootikal Swagger also advised his fans and Ghanaians to be cautious in this hard time and avoid social gatherings and abide to government and Health authorities measures.



He said,



“I urge my fans and Ghanaians to take this novel Coronavirus pandemic very serious and avoid social gatherings and wear your face mask where ever you find yourself. Let's abide to government and Health Authorities measures. Let's all stay safe to save lives."



The Vibration On Riddims EP is available on all digital platforms worldwide; iTunes, Boomplay, Deezer, Spotify, Tidal, Audiomack, Aftown, Amazon, Play Africa, Soundcloud, YouTube etc.

Source: Nana Kesse, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.