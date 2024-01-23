'I'm so mad at my team' - Chef Faila on cookathon attempt

Chef Failatu Abdul Razark

Weeks after completing a Guinness world record attempt for the longest cooking marathon, Chef Failatu Abdul Razark says she is still angry with her team for calling off the attempt after 227 hours of cooking.

Chef Faila began her attempt at midnight on January 1 and proceeded to cook non-stop for nine days and eleven hours.



She had initially indicated her readiness to continue but her husband, despite assurances from doctors, urged her to end the activity.



Speaking on a live studio discussion on TV3, Chef Faila expressed her disappointment with the team’s decision, stating that she never complained of stress and would have been able to continue with her target of 240 hours.



“I'm so mad at my team. They were too oversabi to have been listening to things. Was I complaining?” she jokingly stated.

Chef Faila, however, expressed her appreciation for her husband, she described him as a positive person who kept encouraging her with words.



“He was a positive person. Positive words, positivity, how you talk to anyone. That's who he is. And those words were not geared towards me only, but a constant reminder of the fact that 'Faila, I asked you why you wanted to do this. You first of all mentioned that you wanted to do this for the people who have been there for you. Why disappoint them now? Do it for them. They are here. Do it',” she said.



