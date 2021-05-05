I’m sorry for insulting Ga’s - Diana Asamoah

Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has rendered an unqualified apology to the entire Ga-Adangbe Traditional Area following her comment about the Homowo festival.

While speaking in a self-recorded video, the soft-spoken woman of God apologised to the traditional authorities and their entire populace for speaking against the revered traditional heritage and culture of the Ga people.



She indicated that she did not mean to flare up tempers with her comment therefore she was asking for the full forgiveness of the entire Ga-Adangbe Traditional Area.



Evangelist Diana Asamoah beseeched the Ga Mantse, the traditional rulers, queen mothers and the entire Ga traditional area to forgive her for her utterances.



She indicated that she was aware of the press conference that was organized following her comments and was pleading with them to temper justice with mercy.

The Pentecost Sore Ndwom hitmaker said she was not and has never been against the celebration of any festival because she holds them in high esteem.



WATCH APOLOGY VIDEO BELOW:



