I’m still haunted by the death of my fans - Fancy Gadam

2018 VGMA Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Fancy Gadam

Three years after losing four die-hard fans in a road accident, Tamale-based musician, Fancy Gadam says he has not gotten over it yet.

The fans of Fancy Gadam were on their way to welcome Nigerian artiste Patoranking for Fancy Gadam’s biggest concert at the Tamale Stadium when the unfortunate event occurred which led to the cancellation of the concert.



The 2018 VGMA Hiplife Artiste of the Year, in a Graphic Showbiz reportage, disclosed that memories from the accident still haunts him despite having undergone several counselling.



“Since the incident, I have been through difficult times including going through a lot of counselling. I had more than four counsellors talking to me for more than a year. Although I didn’t fall into depression, I had so many things running through my mind and I don’t think I can get over it and totally erase it from my mind,” he said.



According to the artiste, he nearly gave up on being a musician but it took the intervention of his management and fans who love his songs to get him back on track.

“I didn’t want to have anything to do with music, the reason nothing has been heard from me in a while. I was still dealing with the situation and I wish it had never happened because I don’t joke with my fans and seeing four of them die was a big blow to me.



“These are fans who were there for me when I was nobody. They show me love every day and it will not be right for me to just forget about music and just leave them there but if I had my own way, I would just quit music for good and concentrate on other things,” Fancy Gadam said.



Fancy Gadam who is set to release his EP is optimistic of having a successful year despite the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.



“My EP is almost ready and the fans are going to love it. I took my time to work on the EP and trust me I have the best artistes featured on it. Coronavirus or not, I am going to break through this year,” he stated.