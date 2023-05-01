I'm still mad at you - Afia Schwarzenegger to Fadda Dickson

Ghanaian socialite and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian socialite and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to express her mixed feelings towards Fadda Dickson, the managing director of the Despite Media Group.

In an Instagram post, she stated that she was still upset with him and acknowledged his exceptional talent management skills.



Afia referred to him as the "god of talent management, the king of contents,” among other accolades, but did not provide any further information on what may have caused her displeasure towards him.



“Still mad at you. But without a shred of doubt, you have proven to be the god of talent management, the king of contents, the lord of local television, the boss of the bosses, the god of set design and the god of concepts...And that is on PERIOD!!!! I rest my case. Reign Fadda Dickson,” she shared on May 1, 2023.



However, some netizens are speculating that Afia's post was throwing shade at Nana Ama McBrown, who recently started her new show on Onua TV after leaving UTV.



Despite comments from netizens who praised Nana Ama's talent, others criticized her for hosting her show and hoping to get the views.

According to some netizens, “He has done his best, but McBrown's show yesterday was on top of issues. She’s forever super talented!”



Another added, "Whether utv or onua tv, Nana Ama is on top and we love her????u sef u wish to be in her position now but u envy her, mo ndwene moho... E dey pain you in Poloo's voice.”



“Fadda u r de father to de creative industry next time reduce de over pampering let’s everyone in yr station enjoy de same cake Dey also deserves it,” a third said.







