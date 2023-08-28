I'm still shocked at how ‘Goodsin’ has gone viral – Olivetheboy

Ghanaian singer, Olivetheboy

The latest signee to the Sony Music distribution label, Olivetheboy, has expressed shock at how far his monster hit, 'Godsin', has brought him.

The Ghanaian artiste remarked on Metro TV that he didn’t expect the song to be an instant hit.



“I was actually shocked out of nowhere to go viral so I was like is it really going cos I did not expect to blow so huge? I believed so much in the Goodsin song actually because the content and everything was top-notch.



“It was supposed to go far but then I didn’t expect it to go boom that really so it’s all God and grace so glory be to God,” he stated.



He also promised to feed fans with nothing but the best, now that he has been signed onto the much-revered record label.

“I am just hoping to do captivating things now that I have been officially signed on Sony Music International. I mean the plans are a lot and I cannot enlist everything but I can say there is a lot of captivating stuff.



“I have so many nice and crazy songs coming out very soon so I’ll urge the fans to watch out for it,” he added.



Olivetheboy inked a deal with Sony’s Columbia Records through its subsidiary, Bu Vision Ent.



Born Joel Ofori Bonsu, he rose to fame in May 2023 after Goodsin, a single on his album ‘Avana’ became a trend on TikTok.