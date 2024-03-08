I’m surprised! - Kyekyeku on the ‘massive’ crowd that graced his 1957 movie premiere

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Kyekyeku has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to persons who made it a point to attend the premiere of his movie titled “1957” in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

He stated that he was overwhelmed by the massive crowd that made it to the programme despite their tight schedules and the challenges they might have encountered.



Kyekyeku noted that Ghanaians should expect more from him subsequently, as he has plans to embark on movie projects going forward.



In a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb, Kyekyeku indicated that it was by the grace of God that made it possible for his 1957 movie premiere success.



When the journalist asked Kyekyeku about his reaction to the huge crowd that graced his programme, he responded, “I’m surprised by the turnout of events, and I am proud that we made it. The massive attendance was not by any means but by the grace of God that made it possible. I had the conviction that this would be successful which has come to pass.”



Kyekyeku further urged Ghanaians to expect more from him regarding movie production.



“The public should expect more from me because I will be coming up with a lot of movies.”

The 1957 movie premiere by Kyekyeku took place on March 6, 2024, at an auditorium in Kumasi.



Dr Likee and many other film stars were spotted at the event to support their colleague.



Watch the video below.







SB/OGB