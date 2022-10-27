0
Menu
Entertainment

I'm tagged 'cheap ashawo' but they always name presidents, bank owners as my sex mates - Mzbel

Video Archive
Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel has for years endured and looked on as gossip mongers tarnish the brand she spent years to built but according to this hitmaker, she is not bothered by it.

According to the '16 Years' singer, her brand has been linked to prostitution; adding that there have been rumours of her alleged affair with a Ghanaian president, vice president and prominent bank owner.

Mzbel on Wednesday, October 26 called out radio presenter, Abeiku Santana for sabotaging her and also painting a bad picture of her personality reason why he discourages brands from working with her.

In the video, monitored by GhanaWeb, she noted that a section of Ghanaians believes in all the dirty lies, however, some fans still love her.

"You guys are the same people who have branded me as a 'ashawo' and claim that numerous men have slept with me. Who can be bold enough and come out to say that he has had sex with me?

"When you claim I have slept with men, you end up mentioning names of prominent personalities. It is either the president, vice president or a bank owner and all these are big people so I am not that cheap (laughs). You didn't get it for free, let it go, dude," she said in her jab to Abeiku Santana of Okay FM.



Watch our latest programmes below:





OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account