I'm tagged 'cheap ashawo' but they always name presidents, bank owners as my sex mates - Mzbel

Mzbel has for years endured and looked on as gossip mongers tarnish the brand she spent years to built but according to this hitmaker, she is not bothered by it.

According to the '16 Years' singer, her brand has been linked to prostitution; adding that there have been rumours of her alleged affair with a Ghanaian president, vice president and prominent bank owner.



Mzbel on Wednesday, October 26 called out radio presenter, Abeiku Santana for sabotaging her and also painting a bad picture of her personality reason why he discourages brands from working with her.



In the video, monitored by GhanaWeb, she noted that a section of Ghanaians believes in all the dirty lies, however, some fans still love her.



"You guys are the same people who have branded me as a 'ashawo' and claim that numerous men have slept with me. Who can be bold enough and come out to say that he has had sex with me?



"When you claim I have slept with men, you end up mentioning names of prominent personalities. It is either the president, vice president or a bank owner and all these are big people so I am not that cheap (laughs). You didn't get it for free, let it go, dude," she said in her jab to Abeiku Santana of Okay FM.





