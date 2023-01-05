I’m taking a career break in 2024 - Michael Blackson hints

Ghanaian American actor cum comedian, Michael Blackson

Ghanaian American actor, Michael Blackson, has disclosed that he will be taking a break from his comedy and acting career in 2024.

He made the announcement on Twitter while stating that he will release his final production before finally taking a bow.



Michael Blackson said he intends to feed his fans with his own movie, sitcom, and stand-up special.



“2023 I’m promising ya my own movie, a sitcom and a stand up special. By the Grace of God in 2024 I’m taking a break,” he wrote.



Meanwhile, the showbiz personality has commissioned a 'free for all' school in his hometown, Agona Nsaba.



According to Blackson, providing basic education for the less privileged has been his greatest fulfilment.

“Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers,” he wrote on Twitter.



After the unveiling, netizens including celebrities flooded Michael Blackson’s timeline with praises after pictures of his building project went viral on social media.



