I'm the African dancehall god, they can’t take me out of the race – Samini

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known in showbiz as Samini, has unleashed the visuals for his new song ‘Forever’.
In this video, Samini declared that he is the African Dancehall god adding that nobody can take him out of the race.
He stressed that his reign is forever because that is how Jah has made him.
The HighGrade Family leader further described himself as the Dancehall Bruce Lee, Dancehall Encyclopedia and a whole lot more in the song titled "Forever".
Samini also sang about all the qualities he possesses in this piece. He again,‘big up’ his fans in this song produced by Jam Master Jay (JMJ).
See video below:
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ayisha Modi narrates how she stole her mother’s money to support Samini
- I don’t have any issue with Stonebwoy, I only wanted to trend - Samini
- Samini is Ghana’s best lyricist – Mr Logic
- Samini declares intention to expose Stonebwoy in new video
- Take my name and my mom's out of your vibes – Samini jabs Shatta Wale
- Read all related articles