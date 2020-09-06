Entertainment

I’m the best live band performer in Ghana – Kelvynboy brags

Musician, Kelvynboy

Promising Ghanaian afrobeats “badman” who performs under the stage name Kelvynboy has opined that he’s second to none when it comes to live band performance in Ghana.

According to Kelvynboy who made this debatable submission during an interview with VJ Scaro on Ameyaw TV, his expertise at performing with the band is a nightmare to many accomplished acts because he’s extremely good at that field.



In the course of the interview, Kelvynboy disclosed that he was formerly with a band as their male vocalist before channeling his talent into mainstream muisc.

In his own words, "I’m from the band before I turned artiste so that side we lock am already. You understand? The performance side they should know by now. demma killers sef dey fear"



Kelvynboy was recently in the news after he performed with a torn trouser and walked out of the auditorium for losing the Afrobeats award to DopeNation at the just-ended VGMAs.

