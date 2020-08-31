3
Entertainment Mon, 31 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

I’m the best rapper in Ghana – Eno Barony insists

IMG 20200831 WA0013 Rapper Eno Barony

Listen to the Article

Female rap goddess Eno Barony, has challenged VGMA for giving the best rapper award to Kwesi Arthur.

Nominees for this years best rapper Eno , medikal , Teephlow , Sarkodie, EL And Kwesi Arthur.

The Ghanaian female rapper through her post on IG shared who deserves to win the award for that category .

She posted a picture of herself and Strongman with caption "best rappers" . Check out post below:

Source: Ghana Crusader

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: