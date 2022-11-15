I'm the most educated person in my family - Despite's son

Kennedy Osei with wife, Tracy Osei

Ghanaian businessman and son to one of Ghana's wealthiest men, Kennedy Osei, has prided himself in being the most educated person in his family.

Speaking at his graduation ceremony party held on November 13, 2022, he noted that no one can tell him his father is a lawyer and being a lawyer is no news as many keep caging him in his (Despite) shadow because of his wealth.



“I can proudly say that I am the most educated person in my family right now. There is no lawyer in my family. I am the first. Nobody can come and tell me that this is normal and that, my father has done it and I am doing it too,” he expressed.



According to Kennedy, he will forever be in his father's shadow but his only pride is the fact that he has made his family proud by being a lawyer.



Furthermore, he acknowledged his father and asked that he be called the 'Lawyers father' because no matter what he accomplishes in his life, it will all be in his father's name.



“Look my daddy has done a lot, where he has gotten to, even if I want to go on the international ground it will still be on the foundation of my dad. The only thing I can actually boast of now and forever is that I am a lawyer.

“You see. In all this, however, I got money and I finished school. Whatever I do, it's still my dad. So when you write about me, write about the son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite. If he says he hasn't done anything in his life, he has birthed a lawyer. Don't call him Kennedy’s father, call him lawyer's father,” he added.



