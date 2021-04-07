I’m the new age Tupac – Kwesi Arthur brags in ‘Warming Up’

After successfully dropping two mixtapes, three awards, and many chart-topping singles, Kwesi Arthur says he is the new-age Tupac.

The 2018 BET nominee in his new song showered numerous accolades on himself and as usual, took his audience on his life journey with a bit of sarcasm.



In one of the lines in the song, he said, “I move like I am Jay-Z, and I rule like I am Sark. I am the new-age Tupac, I’m just warming up.”



Kwesi Arthur associates his music successes with that of Tupac Shakur, a highly successful American hip-hop artist.

Tupac Shakur was embroiled in a feud between East Coast and West Coast rappers and was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1996, leaving behind an influential musical legacy at the age of 25.



