I’m the only female to have completed a sing-a-thon attempt, some men were hospitalized - Afua Asantewaa

The Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon in the world, Afua Asantewaa, has said that she would not be bothered even if her bid fails.

According to her, she is proud of the fact that she is the only female to have ever completed a sing-a-thon attempt globally, adding that the achievement alone gives her enough satisfaction.



She cited an instance where someone who attempted to break the record, a male, was hospitalized just a day after he began, suggesting that she deserves plaudits for her effort.



“If the outcome is not favourable, I will move and not be perturbed at all. Because I am proud that I’m the only female to have ever attempted sing-a-thon and completed it.



"There was a man who attempted sing-a-thon and was rushed to the hospital the following day. Those wishing me bad luck, if you are asked to stand on your feet for five minutes your family would buy a coffin for you. enough of the criticisms,” she fumed in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Some members of the public have raised concerns about the delay in the approval of Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt.

Recently, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that she has made payment for the review of her sing-a-thon attempt to be expedited, however, the outcome is yet to be known.



She completed her sing-a-thon in five days after clocking 126 hours, which surpasses the 105 existing record.



Watch the video below







SB/ADG