I’m the originator of Afro-Gospel music – Joseph Matthew

Joseph Matthew

Source: Reagan Mends, Contributor

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Joseph Matthew claims to be the originator of Afro-Gospel music, a vibrant blend of African rhythms and instrumentation with Christian themes.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeekend, Joseph Matthew stated, "I’m the originator of Afro-gospel music... The Afro-Gospel genre never existed. When I released my first song 'Nyame Ye,' I wasn’t in Ghana. When I came to Ghana to promote my award-winning song 'Blessed,' I decided to label it Afro-Gospel because you’re fusing two things.



"Previously, I was doing Hiplife; I was rapping so when I started doing gospel music, I decided to combine the two with authentic African beats."



Joseph Matthew's music has transcended borders, making him a household name in the gospel music scenes of Ghana and the UK.



His songs offer great inspiration to Christians, characterized by mid-tempo melodies, beautiful rhythms, and captivating bass tunes and drum beats.

Joseph Matthew released his debut single track, "Hallelujah," in January 2019, followed by "Nyame Ye" in April 2019, "My Story" in 2020, "Not Alone" in 2021, "The Name" in 2022, "Blessed" in 2023, and now "Promise Land."



At the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK, his song "Blessed" won the 'Best Gospel Song of the Year UK' award.



