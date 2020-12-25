I’m tired of drinking this 'bitter medicine' from my mum - Kuami Eugene reveals

Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene

Open Gate hitmaker Kuami Eugene has opened up about a drink his mother has been giving her since childhood.

The singer is one of the most talented African musicians and currently the artist of the year, having features on almost all the hit songs in recent times.



Kuami Eugene in a post revealed how he wanted to stop taking in a conviction his mum had been giving him but got a hilarious answer that made him shut up.



He said, “I Was Telling My Mum The Other Day That I Need To Stop Drinking This Bitter Medicine She’s Been Giving Me Since I Was A Kid, Cos I’m A Big Boy Now. And Her Reply Was “Woo Bo Dam, Kaa Wo Ho Nom, ” ????. I Think I Have No Option Than To Continue The Tradition Till She Thinks I’ve Had Enough. ????“

See post below;



