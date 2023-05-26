0
Menu
Entertainment

I’m too tall for someone to be my look-alike in Ghana – E.L declares

E.L Rapper E.L is a popular Ghanaian musician

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Many have been wondering why social media is yet to witness someone claiming to be E.L.'s look-alike.

However, the rapper has stated categorically that it will be difficult to get someone to be his look-alike, considering his height.

Arguably, one of the tallest musicians in Ghana, only a few of his colleagues are even able to match his height.

Talking to Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview, the ‘Chop Life’ crooner said he is too tall for someone to be his look-alike.

“As for me I’m too tall for lookalike nobody tall like me so unless you guys find somebody who is my height to be my lookalike,” he said on Cape Coast-based Property FM.

He added, “But I’m not sure that you guys go fit to get somebody wey tall like me to be my look-alike that is why you no still see my look-alike (He said in pigin english)”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect