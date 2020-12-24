I’m travelling to Ghana to help my boyfriend search for stolen laptop - Mr Eazi's girlfriend

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Temi Otedola has promised to travel to Ghana to help her boyfriend, Mr Eazi, search for his stolen laptop.

According to her, she believes she can help Mr Eazi find his laptop if she should join him in Ghana.



In a tweet, she shared just a while ago, Temi Otedola who is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola said she is thinking of travelling to Ghana in the soonest.



On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Mr Eazi who nurtured his musical talent in Ghana before becoming a continental superstar called on Ghanaians to help him find his stolen laptop.







Abeg If Anybody see my laptop for Accra make e halla me! I go give am some cool £ — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020