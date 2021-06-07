I’m under pressure to sample some of my father’s songs – Gyakie

Gyakie and Nana Acheampong

‘Forever’ hitmaker, Gyakie daughter of Ghanaian Highlife music legend, Nana Acheampong has told Amansan Krakye that a lot of people have requested that she samples some of her dad’s old songs.

In an exclusive interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Gyakie said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that she’s personally looking forward to recording a song with Nana Acheampong.



“A lot of people have sent me requests to do a sample of my father, Nana Acheampong’s songs,” she revealed.



Gyakie added, “Aside from the numerous requests from people personally I also wish to see it happen by doing something like that very soon.

“Even a song with him personally like both of us writing and doing a new song together is something I’m looking forward to doing in the near future,” she told the host.



Sony Music signee, Gyakie is set to release her next single in July and according to inside sources in her camp, the single will be bigger than her “Forever” worldwide hit.