I'm unhappy about Sonnie Badu's failure to congratulate winning gospel artistes at VGMA – Kwasi Ernest

Music producer and artiste manager, Kwasi Ernest, has expressed his displeasure at the fact that gospel star Sonnie Badu failed to congratulate gospel award winners at VGMA 2020.

While speaking in an interview on Peace FM and monitored by Zionfelix.net, Kwasi Ernest indicated that as a father and role model in the gospel industry, Sonnie Badu should have first cogratulated his colleague gospel stars.



According to him, Sonnie Badu’s failure to congratulate MOG and Celestine Donkor does not sit well with him. He therefore is moving for the right thing to be done.



While making his point however, Kwasi Ernest indicated that he did not have a problem with Sonnie Badu congratulating Kuami Eugene for winning Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



He was of the view that the 'Wonder God' singer should have celebrated his industry colleagues before going on to congratulate the highlife singer.

Not long ago, Zionfelix.net reported that Sonnie Badu had extended congratulatory messages to Kuami Eugene after the latter was adjudged AOTY at the 21st VGMAs.



Some media personalities expressed their displeasure over the move and indicated that Sonnie Badu should rather help push burgeoning gospel stars who have been loyal to him.



Watch video below:





