Entertainment

I'm very careful with politics – Kojo Antwi

Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi

Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi has revealed that he is very “careful” with issues regarding politics, considering the dire consequences a political endorsement can have on one’s musical career.

There is a tall list of Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly declared their support for the two biggest political parties; the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, with some endorsing their presidential candidates ahead of major elections.



Kojo Antwi noted that despite the benefits that come with it, partisanship can bring about division. He said that although most of the politicians are friends of his, they come to his shows but he will not endorse any of them.



"I remember once I was on stage and I said something that some them took as an endorsement and it provoked a huge debate and that was when I knew that what I do or what I say carry a lot of weight so I have to be careful,” said Kojo Antwi in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Known as "Mr. Music Man", he has made significant strides in the music industry with over 22 Albums to his credit.

“I was a musician before JJ came to power, he left, ex-president Kufuor came to power, he left, President Atta Mills came to power, he left. John Mahama came to power, he left and now Nana Addo is in power and I’m still here,”he said.



Kojo Antwi has toured the world with his music, raising high the flag of Ghana. He has also collaborated with some young artistes like Stonebwoy and King Promise.



Kojo Antwi is set to release a new musical performance platform called “Do-Re-Mi” in August.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.