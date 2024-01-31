I’m very disappointed in Asante chiefs for clearing Chairman Wontumi - Okatakyie Afrifa

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has expressed his disappointment in the chiefs at the Kumasi Traditional Council for clearing the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to him, the decision of the chiefs to clear Chairman Wontumi of any wrongdoing after the Kokosohene maintained that he made a comment that undermined the supremacy of the Ashanti kingdom is a step in the wrong direction.



He said that Chairman Wontumi’s denial of making such statements was a move to escape the wrath of the chiefs and a public backlash that he had already suffered before he appeared before them.



Okatakyie Afrifa further questioned the decision of the chief not to talk about disrespectful remarks his associate who is a legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw made about the Ashanti chiefs that that didn't sit well with the people.



“With the youth who are disappointed, we are all disappointed. If Wontumi claimed he didn’t insult the chiefs or the Ashanti kingdom, why did a lawyer he pays, Maurice Ampaw make derogatory remarks about the chiefs that weren't talked about? Let’s be honest with ourselves. The fact that Wontumi denied making such comments shows that he is afraid of the chiefs.



“The politics that involve the Asantehene all the time are already known so let's be truthful. Otumfuo does not involve himself in politics yet politicians always cast insinuations at him. I'm not afraid of anybody. Everything I said about Chairman Wontumi I still stand by it,” he said while speaking on Angel FM.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com, Wontumi during a sitting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week made a statement that seemed to have challenged the authority of the Asantehene.

The report said the party chairman without provocation stated that he has established his kingdom and would not hesitate to challenge the Asantehene if he disagrees on an issue with him.



Chairman Wontumi, when he appeared before the Kumasi Traditional Council denied making such claims which led to the chiefs clearing him of any wrongdoing and warned him to be cautious with his utterances about the Ashanti kingdom.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Chairman Wontumi was cleared after his accuser, Kokosuhene, Nana Kwaku Duah, was advised to abstain from bringing political issues to the Manhyia Palace.



SB/BB



