I’m very excited about passage of Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023 – John Dumelo

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actor cum farmer, John Dumelo, is excited about the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023.

The bill was approved after its third reading on July 12, 2023, in Ghana’s parliament.

Following the passage of the bill, companies can obtain licenses and plant cannabis for industrial purposes.

Reacting to this in a post on Twitter, sighted by Zionfelix.net, Dumelo expressed his happiness.

He stated that he is looking forward to venturing into the plantation of cannabis for medicinal/industrial purposes.

The popular actor added that it is a defining moment in Ghana’s history.

John Dumelo wrote: “I’m very excited Parliament has passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, which seeks to decriminalize the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes. This is a defining moment in Ghana’s history. As a farmer, adding the cultivation of cannabis to my portfolio for medicinal/ industrial purposes is definitely something I’m looking forward to. God bless Ghana. ???????? #idey4u.”

Source: zionfelix.net
