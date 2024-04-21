'I’m very powerful, if you tempt me you’ll die' - Dr. Grace Boadu’s boyfriend warns

The late Dr. Grace Boadu and her boyfriend, pastor Kingsley Gyamfi

The boyfriend of the late Dr. Grace Boadu, Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, has said that he possesses a lot of spiritual powers that have enabled him to manage his ministry.

He noted that he started having revelations when he was young, which helped him escape a lot of troubles that came his way.



The preacher reiterated that there have been instances where he was involved in accidents, was shot at, but he didn’t lose his life because the power he possesses saved him.



Pastor Kingsley warned that anyone who intends to attack his personality will end up losing his life because of his ‘powerful’ spiritual status.



“I started seeing spiritual things when I was very young. I have survived a lot of death situations, like accidents, gunshots, and others. I possess a lot of powers; it started at a young age. I can have a revelation. If you tempt me, you will die,” he told Deloris Frimpong Manso during The Delay Show, which aired on TV3 and was monitored by GhanaWeb.



He made the statement when he stated that he sensed the death of his late partner, Dr. Grace Boadu, before it happened.

About Dr. Grace Boadu’s death



The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence at Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. She, however, died the next day.



Reports were rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom, which raised eyebrows in the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



Meanwhile, the family has yet to officially announce the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.

Funeral held



The funeral of Dr. Grace Boadu was held on March 9, 2024.



Family, friends and sympathizers gathered at the deceased’s hometown, Ejisu Abankro, in the Ashanti Region, to bid her farewell and show their last respect.



Some of the high-profile personalities who were spotted at the funeral included the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency and also the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye; the former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu; renowned actress, Naana Hayford; musician, Akosua Agyapong and others.



The mother of Dr. Grace Boadu shed uncontrollable tears in a video that went viral on social media.

Watch the video below:



TWI NEWS



SB/AE