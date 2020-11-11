I’m waiting for Castro’s return to shoot video of music I did with him – Mama B

Highlife musician Mama B

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

Ghanaian UK based highlife musician Maame Boahema, known in showbiz circles as Mama B, has revealed that she recorded a song with Castro before he got missing and since then releasing that song has been her major problem.

Mama B relentlessly gathered major fan base and stole the airwaves in the year 2009 after teaming up with the legendary Castro and Screwface for her breakthrough song dubbed Tiaso, a song which actually took the industry by storm, the project was on the first spot of Ghana highlife top chart and it was massively accepted by music lovers.



Mama B has been in the industry for a while but her efforts in the year 2009 have had a massive impact on her career. She reveals, she has another music with Castro which they recorded in the year 2014 before his sudden disappearance.



She added that Castro was solidly behind her music career and his major target was to make sure she becomes one of the biggest artistes in the industry.



Mama B has recorded countless hit songs including 'Style Bia B', '3hy3 Wo Bo' among other songs.

She aims at doing a possible collaboration with the likes of legendary Kojo Antwi, the SM boss Shatta Wale and Sherifa Gunu.



Mama B says her major mission for doing music is to be able to make it huge and channel her royalties to support her charity foundation which is aimed at helping children.





Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor