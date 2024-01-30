I’m waiting for the ‘showdown’ Ken Agyapong promised after his brother lost to Asenso-Boakye - Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta and Kennedy Agyapong

Controversial media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta, has called out the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong after Francis Asenso-Boakye won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in Bantama.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong promised to expose some secret deals the incumbent Bantama MP, Asenso-Boakye is engaged in government if his brother, Ralph Agyapong loses the NPP primaries in the Bantama constituency.



He indicated that he was waiting for Kennedy Agyapong to fulfil his promise and let the nation know about the bad deeds of Asenso-Boakye in government to help in the fight against corruption.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta said that he is waiting for the “real showdown” from Kennedy Agyapong whose brother lost to Asenso Boakye in the NPP Primaries.



“Kennedy Agyapong called him [Asenso-Boakye] so many names, including the fact that his mother was a seller and other things. He accused him of being a thief and that if they voted for him, the real showdown would come. He would expose Asenso-Boakye as a fraudster and a thief.

"Remember we spoke about it and asked so if they vote for your brother [Ralph Agyapong], are you not going to come down with a showdown now? Your brother didn't win. I'm waiting for the real showdown,” said Blakk Rasta.



The NPP parliamentary primaries were held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in various constituencies where the party has MPs.



In the Bantama constituency which had high expectations, the incumbent, Francis Asenso-Boakye garnered 650 votes representing 78.22% of the total votes cast while Ralph Agyapong (Ken Agyapong’s brother), had 181 votes representing 21.78 of the overall vote count.



