I’m wise and can’t support the NDC – Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei says he is wise and therefore cannot support the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brought some form of prestige to the Presidency since they took over in 2017, adding that the prosperity of Ghana is in the hands of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“As for the NDC they’ve done their term, we need to move forward, we need to progress. The prosperity of Ghana lies in the hands of this man. We need to progress, we can’t go back so please I’m indulging you all at home…Me I’m a sensible human being so I can’t support something which is bad. I reason and think logically,” he said in the rally monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Prince David Osei who was speaking at the NPP virtual rally said the creative has seen a great improvement under the tenure of the NPP and there is, therefore, the need to to give the party another term to do more.



“The creative arts and tourism industry the government has given forty million to revamp the creative arts industry and to revamp the tourism industry. What else do you want? Don’t you see His Excellency has brought prestige and honour to the Presidency? How do you feel when you hear His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the President of Ghana? Please don’t be deceived, don’t be deluded. As for NDC they’ve done their term.”