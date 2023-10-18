I'm working behind closed doors to bring change - Efia Odo

Social media influencer, Efia Odo

Popular Ghanaian influencer and socialite, Efia Odo has cited harsh economic situation and the high cost of living as reasons for being outspoken on national affairs.

Speaking on the Day Show with Berla Mundi on TV3, Efia Odo highlighted the basic issues plaguing Ghana, stressing that Ghanaians are just asking for the basic amenities that a functioning government should provide.



Additionally, she expressed her frustration with Ghana's current financial challenges. She asserted that Ghanaians are not lazy but work diligently every day to make ends meet.



Despite their hard work, they struggle to secure a brighter future for themselves and their families, which has led to significant concerns.



“We're working so hard, and they cannot say that the youth are lazy. I see people working every day, every morning on the street.



"Mothers have their kids on their backs, selling, trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. So we're not lazy. You're literally working just to buy, watch it to eat. You don't even have the mentality. You can't even think about buying a car or buying a house,” she said.

When questioned why the "Fix the Country" movement lost it’s momentum, Efia Odo noted a change in approach, suggesting that she is actively working behind closed doors to establish an NGO that can support Ghana's youth since the government won’t do its part.



“I do my little part that I can. But I don't like to talk too much about what I'm coming to do because I don't want to jinx myself. But I am working behind closed doors to work with other people in bringing a change to the youth,” she disclosed.



Efia Odo further spoke about how she was forced to leave the #FixTheCountry movement after receiving death threats.



“They threatened me that if I go to the demonstration, they'll pour acid on my face. I was getting phone calls from different numbers. They put my number out. They had put my number ..., our numbers out in the public.



"So I was getting different different calls from different different people. I don't know who they are. They could be from NDC. They could be from NPP. Just calling me, threatening me,” she said.

