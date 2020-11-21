'I’m yet to receive a penny for Kotoko hit song' – Pat Thomas

Pat Thomas is a legendary high-life singer and record producer

Highlife singer and producer, Kwabena Nyamekye Amoo-Mensah, popularly known as Pat Thomas, has said he is yet to receive a pesewa from Ghana football club, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, after recording a song for them.

The song titled “Asante Kotoko” was recorded in the year 1982 and to date, it has become an official song for the club both on international and local stages.



“Every Kotoko supporter might think I have made a lot of money out of this song but I tell you I haven’t made a pesewa from this song. I recorded the song by myself for the love of the team. I haven’t made a pesewa out of it”. Pat Thomas said in an interview with Pure FM, Kumasi.

The high-life singer further noted that although he recorded the song out of love, he somewhat expected that the management of the team should have at least shown some appreciation for his kind effort.