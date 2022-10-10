I'm your senior; show some respect! – Shatta Wale to Blakk Rasta

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as ‘Shatta Wale’, has asked reggae artiste cum radio presenter Blakk Rasta to pay him the maximum respect in the music industry.

The dancehall artiste, while claiming that he is Blakk Rasta’s senior, said he should desist from throwing dirt on his name.



Blakk Rasta has, on various platforms, chastised Shatta for what he describes as being a bad example to the Ghanaian youth.



He has constantly spoken against Shatta’s display of wealth on social media, which he believes has no positive impact on his fans.



That’s not all; he has also severally tagged the dancehall artiste as a lousy drug addict.



But Shatta, in a bid to tackle Blakk Rasta, claims the ‘Barack Obama’ hitmaker cannot rub shoulders with him in terms of music.



While stressing that they are not co-equals, the SM boss stated that Blakk Rasta was still busily searching for a job when he (Shatta) released his first ‘Bandana’ album.

“You see someone like Black Rasta? I don’t know what his problem is. Whatever I am saying here now is even hurting him. As I am saying here that I’ve got money, its paining him. He goes to platforms to insult me. Telling me I behave stupidly and stuff. Blakk Rasta, I am your senior. I broke out in this industry before you. In music I am his senior. My song Bandana came out when Blakk Rasta was 38 years and looking for a job,” he stated on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana.



Watch the video below:















EB/BOG